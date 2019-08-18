

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Police and search and rescue crews in northern B.C. are searching for a four-year-old boy who has been missing since early Saturday afternoon.

Mounties in Mackenzie, B.C., north of Prince George, say the boy named George was berry-picking with family when he became separated from them. This happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were notified of the boy's disappearance shortly after 1 p.m. and called for assistance to help with the search.

Police and search and rescue crews from Mackenzie, Prince George, Fort St. John, Fort St. James, and Chetwynd are all looking from the boy. RCMP air support has also been called in to assist in the search.

RCMP ask anyone who would like to assist in the search to report to the command centre at Lions Lake Provincial Park.

George was last seen wearing a bright blue coat with a hood, a black shirt with glow-in-the-dark lettering and dark navy pants. Police say he is three feet tall and has "short, dark, auburn hair."

In a Facebook post, Mackenzie resident Tamara Wiese encouraged members of the public to sign up to join the search effort. She also shared two pictures of George.

On Sunday morning, Mackenzie Search and Rescue posted that they had received hundreds of volunteers looking to join in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available