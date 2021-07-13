VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver surgeon and UBC instructor who was caught on camera telling two men to “crawl back to Surrey” during a motor vehicle incident is facing criticism for his comments online, but it’s unclear if he has faced any discipline.

Dr. Jason Faulds was captured on a video posted to TikTok that began circulating in the early spring, but was clearly filmed earlier since the surgeon was wearing shorts and a T-shirt as he spoke with one man while another one recorded the encounter.

“It’s no big deal, just get the f**k out of here, you can crawl back to Surrey,” he can be heard saying to one man as they stood on a downtown street in the evening.

“Come again, what did you just say?” demanded the man with a South Asian accent filming the encounter, repeatedly challenging Faulds, to which Faulds replied that he wanted a specific parking spot on the street.

The caption on the TikTok video claims Faulds is a doctor at Vancouver General Hospital.

CTV News has been unable to find either the man standing next to Faulds or the one who filmed and uploaded the encounter.

Vancouver police have confirmed they were called to Alberni Street in the 1100 block around 10 p.m. on July 18, 2020, and investigated a driver for impaired driving.

Court records show Jason Marc Faulds was charged with impaired driving and having “a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood” for an incident on July 18, 2020, in Vancouver; the charges weren’t sworn until Aug. 24 of that year. Faulds was found guilty of a lesser offence under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act of driving without due care and attention in April of this year at Downtown Community Court.

Provincial court registry documents obtained by CTV News show his conviction came with a fine of $2,000, a victim surcharge fee of $300, as well as a six-month driving prohibition.

Jason Marc Faulds is listed as an active, practising doctor with a specialty in vascular and general surgery with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.

CTV News has made attempts to reach Faulds over the course of several days, but has not heard from him.

'APPROPRIATE ACTIONS AND DISCUSSIONS HAVE OCCURRED,' SAYS VCH

Sources told CTV News that Faulds had come under scrutiny from both the health authority he works for as well as British Columbia’s only medical school.

“We are aware of an incident involving an individual who works at Vancouver General Hospital,” wrote Vancouver Coastal Health when asked about the impaired driving investigation and Surrey comments. “Due to provincial privacy legislation, we cannot release details related to personnel matters, but can confirm that appropriate actions and discussions have occurred.”

It’s not clear what the “appropriate” measures are. A spokesperson said Faulds still has privileges in the health authority and confirmed that they had notified him that CTV News was seeking comment.

“Maintaining a safe environment for patients, clients, staff and physicians is a priority at Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), and we do not tolerate, condone or ignore racism or any form of discrimination,” the health authority went on to say. “VCH takes these or any allegations of racism very seriously.”

Faulds is also a clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, which denounced the behaviour in the video but cited privacy legislation in refusing to release details.

“We are aware of a social media post involving a clinical professor in the UBC Faculty of Medicine,” wrote UBC spokesperson. “This individual’s comments do not reflect the views of UBC and are contrary to the Faculty of Medicine’s values and goals for creating respectful and inclusive learning and work environments.”

For its part, the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia would not discuss the matter at all.

“College investigations are protected under BC privacy laws so there is nothing we can confirm or provide at this time,” wrote a communications staffer. “If an investigation results in discipline, this information is disclosed to the public and remains on the public record.”

CTV has confirmed there are no regulatory actions listed for Faulds under his entry in the college’s registrant directory and there are no postings about him in the “disciplinary actions” section of its website.