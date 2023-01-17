Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby

RCMP generic

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener