The southbound lane on Highway 91 in Delta, B.C. have reopened after a crane fire snarled traffic in the area for several hours.

The fire broke out Thursday morning near 72 Avenue. According to the Ministry of Transportation, the blaze was out shortly after 10 a.m.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at 72 Avenue as crews worked to secure the unsafe crane boom, which appeared to have been extended at the time of the fire.

A second crane was brought it to dismantle the damaged one.

Crews set up a detour via Nordel Way.

No one was injured during the incident. The ministry said the crane operator managed to escape the machine unharmed.