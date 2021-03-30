VANCOUVER -- McDonald's restaurants has added four new warnings of possible COVID-19 exposures to its ongoing list.

The possible exposures, which are considered low-risk, took place towards the end of March and led to temporary restaurant closures.

“When we have been notified of an employee confirmed case of COVID-19 in our restaurants (it) … results in a restaurant closure for cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party company,” reads the McDonald’s website.

The latest locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus are:

3444 East Hastings St., Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 29; the employee last worked on March 25.



32983 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. A notice was posted on March 27; the employee last worked on March 26.



11620 8th St., Dawson Creek. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 21.



7229 Kingsway Ave, Burnaby. A notice was posted on March 23; the employee last worked on March 18.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public COVID-19 exposure notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and either call 811 or their family doctor.