VANCOUVER -- Five more McDonald's locations across B.C. temporarily closed their doors in the past week after recording COVID-19 exposures.

The latest exposures resulted in a brief closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus:

8685 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 22; the employee last worked on March 20.

3605 Gallatly Rd. in West Kelowna. A notice was posted on March 22; the employee last worked on March 20.

3465 Saanich Rd. in Victoria. A notice was posted on March 21; the employee last worked on March 20.

7005 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 19; the employee last worked on March 15.

1940 Oxford Connector in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on March 15; the employee last worked on March 12.

About three dozen other notices have been posted at McDonald's locations in the province so far this year, including four earlier this month.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.