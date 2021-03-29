VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 cases surge in B.C., the province's top health officials have announced new measures meant to curb the spread of the disease.

One of those measures is to temporarily halt indoor dining at restaurants for several weeks. That new rule will take effect at midnight Monday and remain in place until April 19. Patio dining and takeout will still be allowed.

Other new measures announced Monday include prohibiting indoor adult group fitness activities "of any kind."

Only individual or one-on-one activities are allowed.

"Contract tracing has shown us that these settings amplify the spread and as a result, activities indoors in these locations need to be on hold for now," Henry said, adding that those restrictions are also in place until April 19.

"Putting new restrictions or orders in place is always a difficult decision and I can say that we have been agonizing over this … for the last number of days."

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke alongside Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix about the new restrictions Monday afternoon.

"It is a most challenging time for us right now," Henry said. "A circuit breaker is now required to break the chains of transmission in our province."

Henry explained the province has seen a significant spike in cases in the last several days that led to the new restrictions.

"That has shown us that we're on a trajectory rather than what we have been, which is grumbling along at a rate that was quite high."

The softened restrictions announced last week allowing limited indoor gatherings around upcoming religious holidays is also being suspended, Henry said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce this," she said.

Outdoor religious gatherings are still permitted, with several limits, however.

Henry also said all workers are encouraged to work from home, when possible and reminded British Columbians that non-essential travel isn't permitted.

Earlier in the month, Henry and Dix announced the loosening of some restrictions. On March 11, Henry amended the public health order on social gatherings, permitting groups of no more than 10 people to meet outdoors. That variance is still in place, Henry said, but urged British Columbians to stick to the same group of 10 people, stay distanced and remain outdoors.