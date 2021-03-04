PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. -- A private school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., was closed Thursday after a potential exposure to a faster-spreading variant of COVID-19.

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School notified parents and students by email Wednesday night that it would be temporarily cancelling in-person classes.

“This afternoon we were notified by Fraser Health that a significant number of students and staff have been directed to isolate,” wrote Len De Julius, the school’s principal.

He went on to write that due to severe staffing constraints, it will be difficult to safely and effectively manage in-class instruction,

“After thoughtful and considered discussions with administration and the Superintendent’s Office, we have made the decision to suspend all in-class instruction effective March 4, 2021,” he wrote.

Online classes are set to begin Friday and will continue until at least March 12.

Fraser Health confirmed on Tuesday that there was a case of a variant tied to the school and initially said only those who had been identified as close contacts needed to be tested and had been contacted.

At the time, it said the school would remain open.

In his letter, De Julius thanked parents for their support and asked them to pray for those affected.

“We ask everyone to be sensitive to the situation and to not speculate beyond the information provided at this time.”

Twenty schools in the Fraser Health region have reported variant exposures so far. At least seven entire classes in the region are currently self-isolating at home.

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health and the Ministries of Education and Health for further comment.

The last reported exposure at Archbishop was on March 1.