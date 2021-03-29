Calgary-to-Vancouver bus trip among latest additions to COVID-19 exposure list
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. officials mum on vaccination appointment data as vaccine supplies pile up
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Burnaby salon added to list of COVID-19 exposures in Fraser Health region
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Nearly 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases in now 'contained' Big White cluster were in visitors
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Surrey schools introducing stricter mask mandate for all staff and most students
Deaths from COVID-19 among people under 40 in B.C. have doubled since early February
More cases of concerning P.1 variant confirmed in Vancouver lab than entire U.S.