VANCOUVER -- Details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks connected to the COVID-19 pandemic will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday.

That update, which is expected to come in the afternoon, will cover a 24-hour period of test results.

In the last announcement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, the pair said 840 more infections were added to the province's total.

The latest infections also brought B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 826 per day, the highest it's been so far in the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, Henry and Dix warned the province is seeing "the start of exponential growth" in COVID-19 cases.

"We are asking people for your help - particularly over the next three weeks - to push our curve back down again. This means staying small, staying outside and staying with our same group of close contacts," they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel