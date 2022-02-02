COVID-19 update coming as B.C.'s hospitalizations may have reached their peak

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Wednesday, the day after the province's top doctor announced hospitalizations may have peaked.

The latest update, which is expected in a written statement in the afternoon, will have details on hospitalizations, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates.

Details on case counts will also be released, but those figures have not painted a full picture of transmission since officials started limiting who can get a test.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations has started decreasing across every age group, following the trend observed in confirmed case numbers weeks ago.

"It does look like we are at our peak of hospitalizations," Henry said in a news conference. "And this is where we would expect to be, given the modelling that we've been using to help us understand the trajectory."

B.C. reached a new record-high of 1,054 hospitalizations on Monday, but that number dipped to 1,035 on Tuesday.

Those figures include both patients whose COVID-19 infections are serious enough to merit hospitalization and those who were hospitalized for some other reason and tested positive incidentally.

This is a developing story Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel