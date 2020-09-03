VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. have announced 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, as well as one new death from the coronavirus.

There have now been more than 6,000 cases of the virus identified in B.C. since the pandemic began, and 210 deaths.

There are currently 1,175 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including 34 people who are in hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care. The active case total is the highest it's ever been, and the 34 people in hospital is the highest recorded since May.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided the new numbers in a live briefing on the virus Thursday afternoon. At the same news conference, they also revealed the latest modelling data about the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

The pair also announced two new outbreaks at health-care facilities. One, at Cherington Place long-term care facility in Surrey, was reported earlier in the day by Fraser Health officials. A staff member at that facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Henry also announced a new outbreak at Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver, while the outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village in Maple Ridge is now considered over.

There are now a total of nine active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living homes in B.C., as well as two outbreaks in acute-care facilities.

In Wednesday's update, which was delivered through a written statement, health officials revealed an additional 104 cases of the disease.

As of that update, there were 1,127 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 33 people in hospital, which was the highest total B.C. has seen since May. Fourteen people were in intensive care with COVID-19.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.