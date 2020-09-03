VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Thursday on how COVID-19 is spreading throughout the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will release the latest modelling data in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Last month, Dix and Henry's modelling presentation showed that daily case increases could surpass the numbers seen at the height of the crisis back in March and April.

Since then, the case count has broken daily records on multiple occasions, with the highest so far being 124 recorded on Aug. 28.

During that update, the data released showed young adults were overrepresented in B.C.'s infection tally.

Henry explained that while people in their 20s make up 13 per cent of the province's population, they make up 17 per cent of all cases identified since the start of the pandemic. Likewise, people in their 30s make up 14 per cent of the population but account for 18 per cent of cases.

"It's a very small proportion of the population that are doing things that are causing some of the spread that we're seeing," Henry said in August. "The vast majority of us are weathering this together and that's what we need to continue to do."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel