VANCOUVER -- A staff member at the Cherington Place long-term care facility in Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials revealed Thursday.

Fraser Health said enhanced cleaning and infection control measures have been put in place at Cherington Place, and that the lone sick employee is self-isolating at home.

Officials did not describe the incident as an outbreak.

"Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," officials said in a news release.

Staff and residents are being screened twice per day, and their movements throughout Cherington Place have been restricted. Officials said visitors are also temporarily banned from the facility.

Extra staff from Fraser Health have been sent to the site to "address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents," the health authority said.

As of Wednesday's update from B.C. health officials, there were eight active outbreaks in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, as well as two in acute care facilities.