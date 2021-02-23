VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live update in the afternoon, outlining how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported in the past day.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3

On Monday, officials announced three days' worth of case data in a written statement. They said 504 cases were identified from Friday to Saturday, followed by 475 from Saturday to Sunday and 449 from Sunday to Monday.

In the statement, Henry and Dix also revealed another 29 cases involving "variants of concern" have been detected, bringing the province's total to 101.

"It is important to know that while these COVID-19 variants of concern have shown to transmit more easily, the measures we take to stop the spread are exactly the same as what we have been doing since the start of the pandemic," Henry and Dix said.

"As community transmission continues, we all need to continue to use all of the layers of protection, to continue to keep to our households only, and to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel