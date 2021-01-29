VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update this week, as the province's top health officials reveal the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live update Friday afternoon.

@ 3 p.m.

Thursday's COVID-19 update added another 546 cases to B.C.'s tally, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 66,265 infections. As well, 12 more people died from the disease.

In a joint written statement, Henry and Dix stressed the importance of staying apart for upcoming holidays, including Lunar New Year and Family Day. They urged the public not to travel outside their community for non-essential reasons, even for a day trip.

"Any travel beyond your local community, unless it is absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now," they said. "This is necessary because we know that COVID-19 can travel with us, and we can just as easily bring it back on our return."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel