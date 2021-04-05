VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get an update Monday of how many more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days.

Previously, an update on cases wasn't expected until Tuesday. However, the health ministry confirmed Monday that two days' worth of case data would be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

That statement is expected to include details on the latest deaths and outbreaks too.

The last update, given Saturday, revealed more than 2,090 positive tests had been recorded in a 48-hour period. With those case counts, B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic reached 102,970.

That update included two days' worth of information, after officials took a break on Good Friday. Due to the long weekend, information about variants of concern and new hospitalizations was not provided.

Those cases brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average to a new record high of 908 per day, the first time the average has been over 900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander