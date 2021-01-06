VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded another 625 cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from the disease, health officials announced Wednesday.

There have now been 55,254 infections identified in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, and 962 people have died – more than half of them since the start of December alone.

B.C.'s number of active cases has been dropping, however, thanks to high numbers of daily recoveries. Health officials said 729 people recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,728.

Active cases fell to 6,343, down from more than 10,000 in the middle of December.

