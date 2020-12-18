VANCOUVER -- B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Twitter Friday that there had been 11 more deaths from COVID-19 and 624 additional cases of the disease confirmed over the last 24 hours.

"We pass on our deepest condolences to their families, friends, caregivers and communities. Today we think of them; we think of their loss; and we grieve with them," the health minister said.

The new numbers were due to be provided in a written statement, which had not been released as of 3:35 p.m.

There are 356 people who are in hospital, 92 of them in intensive care, according to Dix.

