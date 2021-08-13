VANCOUVER -- B.C. has recorded another 717 cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row surpassing 500 new infections.

The update came in a written statement from the health ministry, which announced no additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

The province has been recording a surge in cases in recent weeks, leading officials to announce new measures like requiring vaccinations for all workers in long-term care homes.

With COVID-19 cases surging in B.C., one more update will be released before the weekend by the local health ministry.

The update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

On Thursday, officials announced 513 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily infections to 427.

More than half (53 per cent) of the infections reported Thursday were among residents of Interior Health, which has seen new restrictions implemented in the Kelowna area in recent weeks because of surging cases.

As of Thursday, about 57 per cent of the active cases were in Interior Health.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday