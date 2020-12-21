VANCOUVER -- British Columbia recorded another 41 deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as 1,667 new infections.

Monday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry brings B.C.'s death toll to 765, and the total number of cases identified so far in the pandemic to 47,067.

Most of the deaths involved residents of seniors' homes, Henry said, in another dire reminder of the province's ongoing struggle to keep COVID-19 out of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

"This weekend, families, care providers and communities have lost loved ones," Henry said. "We mourn with you and we feel your loss."

Health officials also announced five new outbreaks in seniors' homes, at Fleetwood Villa, Nicola Lodge, Mayfair Senior Living, the Gardens at Qualicum Beach and Heritage Retirement Residence. Five others were declared over.

B.C.'s latest COVID-19 cases were identified over three reporting periods: 652 were confirmed from Friday to Saturday, followed by 486 from Saturday to Sunday and 529 from Sunday to Monday.

Another 1,856 people recovered from COVID-19 over the same period, pushing the province's number of active cases – which hovered around 10,000 for much of last week – down to 9,718.

B.C.'s rolling weekly average for daily COVID-19 cases has also dropped below 600 for the first time since Nov. 15. The province recorded an average of 589 cases per day over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations decreased to 341, down from a record of 362 that was set last Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 80, down from a provincial high of 93 last Tuesday.

Henry also announced that B.C. managed to distribute Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to 3,644 people last week, mostly health-care workers, and that new shipments have been received in every health authority region in the province.

This is a developing story and will be updated.