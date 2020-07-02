VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will be back for another COVID-19 update Thursday.

No update was given on Wednesday because of the Canada Day holiday, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give a live briefing Thursday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Thursday's update is expected to include two days' worth of new cases and the deaths of two residents at the Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver.

Providence Health Care gave an update Tuesday revealing the death toll at the facility had increased, but those deaths weren't mentioned in Dix and Henry's live briefing that day.

In their last briefing, Dix and Henry revealed 12 additional cases of the virus. As of Tuesday, 18 people were recovering in hospital from COVID-19 and of those, four were in intensive care.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel