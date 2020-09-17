VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will reveal Thursday how many new cases of COVID-19 and any related deaths or outbreaks were reported over the past 24 hours.

After two days of written statements, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update through a live briefing in the afternoon.

In the health ministry's last update, given on Wednesday, officials revealed 122 more infections of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 7,498.

There were also 1,614 active cases across the province, up from around 300 at the beginning of August.

"Let’s not forget that if we are close enough, doing enough and with enough different people, the likelihood of transmitting the virus significantly goes up," Dix and Henry said in their written statement.

"That is why it is so important to make our social interactions a 'small and safe six,' keeping to our immediate households and the same close friends only."

Nobody else died from the disease, however, keeping the death toll at 219.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel