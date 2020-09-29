VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update, which will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon, will also report any additional deaths or outbreaks.

On Monday, B.C.'s top doctor gave an in-person briefing, covering three days' worth of cases from the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry explained that 267 new cases were recorded since Friday. There were also three additional deaths.

Henry also urged people to think twice before attending social events, which she blamed for many of the new cases recorded this month.

"Important events like weddings, birthdays, funerals and parties have been driving this in the last few weeks," Henry said.

"What this means is through the choices we make, we can control the course of the pandemic as we're moving into the fall. Whether the curve goes up further, stays the same, or goes down relies on us."

A written statement is also expected to be released Wednesday, with Henry back for a live update on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel