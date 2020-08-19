VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another look at how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as the health ministry is set to give an update Wednesday.

The latest update will come through a written statement that's expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the ministry revealed an additional 83 cases of the virus, which pushed the province's active caseload to a new record high of 775.

Hospitalizations remained low at six, but Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said in their statement that young and healthy people could still spread the virus to older and more vulnerable residents.

"Seeing friends may seem safe, but if you are in close contact with an elderly family member, your visit may inadvertently put them at risk," their joint written statement said.

Dix and Gustafson also noted there were 2,326 people under "active public health monitoring" in the province as of Tuesday's update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel