VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded another 1,005 cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday as the province once again broke records for coronavirus hospitalizations.

There are now a record 425 people battling the disease in hospital, with a record 127 patients in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

The latest infections also pushed the province's active caseload to a new record high of 10,084.

With sunny weather in the forecast this weekend in Vancouver, Henry and Dix stressed that seeing people outdoors is "not without risk," and urged the public to use their layers of protection if meeting friends or family members in person.

"This means keeping a safe distance and wearing masks, especially if someone is higher risk for serious illness," they said.

"If you choose to see a close friend for brunch on a patio, then make sure it is the same friend every time. If you decide to have a barbecue in your backyard, then keep to your roommates or family only."

Health officials stressed that people should not look for "loopholes" in the province's current COVID-19 public health orders, which allow for gathering outside in small numbers but still prohibit meeting people socially indoors.

Henry and Dix also announced six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The province has now recorded a total of 117,080 cases and 1,530 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.