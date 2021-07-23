VANCOUVER -- Another 112 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., the province's health ministry announced Friday.

The last time B.C. recorded more than 100 cases in a single day was June 18, when 109 new cases were added to B.C.'s total. The latest figures increased B.C.'s seven-day rolling average to 73, 10 higher than it was on Thursday.

While infection numbers have inched upward since the government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, they're still a fraction of the alarming highs recorded at the peak of the province's third wave in April, when the rolling average reached 1,130 per day.

Officials also announced four more people died in the past 24 hours, an information bulletin from the province said. That means the number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in B.C. stands at 1,767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.