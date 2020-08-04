VANCOVUER -- B.C. health officials announced a new outbreak at a health-care facility in the province's first novel coronavirus update since Friday.

After announcing the latest numbers – 146 cases in the last four days, but no deaths – Dr. Bonnie Henry said there's now an outbreak in Maple Ridge.

The provincial health officer said the news involves the Maple Ridge Seniors Village, a complex that offers independent and assisted living.

So far, the only case confirmed at the facility on 119 Avenue is in a single staff member.

"Fraser Health is onsite, and the outbreak protocols are being implemented," she said during Tuesday's news conference.

A post on Fraser Health's website says the Maple Ridge Seniors Village has 108 long-term care beds, 90 of which are publicly subsidized.

In an emailed statement, the health authority confirmed a "rapid response team" was at the site, which is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Fraser Health said the outbreak is limited to the long-term care unit at the facility, and that there is no crossover among staff who work in other areas of the building.

The staff member confirmed to have the virus is in self-isolation in their own home, Fraser Health said.

Staff are working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

Last week, a staff member at a long-term care home in Burnaby tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker from Dania Home was self-isolating, Fraser Health said Friday, calling it the first outbreak in a long-term care facility in its region since June 17.