VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a long-term care home in Burnaby has tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Friday.

The worker from Dania Home is currently self-isolating at home. The health authority says the staff member worked in one contained unit at the facility and did not work in other areas.

Fraser Health says Dania Home is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Dania Home Society.

​The home is one of three facilities on the Dania Care society's care campus, which also has assisted living and independent living buildings. ​

"The outbreak is limited to Dania Home, which is not connected to the other two facilities," Fraser Health said in a statement.

This is the first outbreak in a long-term care facility in Fraser Health since June 17, according to the health authority.

Fraser Health says it has implemented visitor restrictions, limits on the movement of staff and residents, and enhanced cleaning and infection control measures.

Residents, families and staff are being notified, and staff and residents will be screened twice a day.

Staffing levels at the facility will also be maintained, Fraser Health says.

"During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility," the health authority said. "This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents."

There are now two long-term care facilities and one acute care facility with active COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C.

Health officials announced Friday 50 more cases of the virus had been recorded.