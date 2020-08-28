VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared the COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii over.

Northern Health announced the update on Friday, almost a week after confirming everyone on the islands who had caught the coronavirus had recovered.

A total of 26 cases were linked to the outbreak, which was declared on July 24. The last case was identified on Aug. 6.

"Public health officials are now confident there are no further chains of transmission of COVID-19 related to the outbreak," Northern Health said in an information bulletin.

"(The health authority) is pleased to report that none of the 26 outbreak-related cases required hospitalization, or relocation for self-isolation needs."

Northern Health noted some people may remain in self-isolation for other reasons. Residents who leave the islands are currently required to self-isolate on their return under the local state of emergency orders.

Also on Friday, the Haida Nation announced its state of emergency would remain in effect "until further notice." That means residents are still discouraged from leaving the islands except for essential travel, such as medical appointments and urgent family matters.

The Council of the Haida Nation issued a statement thanking the residents who "worked so hard to protect our families and community" through the outbreak.

"You have all exercised great diligence that helped us to achieve this island-wide success. We appreciate everyone's efforts and the community care you all have shown," the council said.

