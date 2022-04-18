COVID-19 outbreak involving at least 20 patients at hospital in B.C.'s Interior
A hospital in B.C.'s Interior is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to a list on the health authority's website, an outbreak was declared nearly a week ago at the Kelowna General Hospital.
Interior Health said the outbreak was in the facility's rehab unit.
A spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that as of April 14, 20 patient cases had been connected to the outbreak, but did not have further information, including whether more people had tested positive since that date.
He was not able to say if the outbreak had spread to other units, and instead directed CTV to contact IH again on Tuesday for answers.
The April outbreak is not the first at KGH. The hospital was hit particularly hard in the first half of 2021, with officials declaring in June that the hospital was dealing with its fourth outbreak in as many months.
While not an outbreak situation, the hospital also had to reschedule some surgeries in the summer when a high number of COVID-19 patients made it necessary to "manage capacity."
Two hospitals in the Fraser Health Authority have recorded COVID outbreaks this month: Burnaby and Eagle Ridge.
In the Island Health area, the Cowichan District Hospital was also dealing with an outbreak this morning in its 3W unit. The extended care unit of Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island declared a COVID outbreak last week.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria gas prices once again top $2 per litre
Gasoline prices once again topped $2 per litre at some stations in Greater Victoria on Monday.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim through middle of Vancouver Island marina
A group of transient orcas, or Bigg's killer whales, came startlingly close to moored boats in Comox, B.C. this weekend, which thrilled onlookers on the docks.
-
NEW
NEW | Young people make up growing number of newcomers to Vancouver Island: report
Vancouver Island has long been described as a desirable place to live, and now a local non-profit group has broken down how many people moved to the island over the past seven years.
Calgary
-
Alberta insurance companies pack in more than a billion in profits in 2020
While many Albertans were out and about enjoying the Easter long weekend, the Kenney government released new insurance data that reported more than a billion dollars in profit for the industry.
-
Bike theft number on the decline in Calgary, but pricier rides being targeted
Bike thefts have become a common crime in Calgary but thieves appear to be focusing their efforts primarily on high-end bicycles.
-
Spring construction project closes Trans-Canada Highway in Kicking Horse Canyon
Drivers planning to head west into B.C. will need to take a longer route as construction is scheduled to close Highway 1 near Golden.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home
Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.
-
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.
Toronto
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
-
Parts of southern Ontario about to be hit with blast of winter weather
A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.
-
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Montreal
-
Sunwing Airlines system issue forces numerous flight delays at Montreal airport
Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 61; 11 deaths
According to figures published on the Quebec government's open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with t on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care -- a decline of six from the day before.
-
Parents of Quebec City murder suspect say police failed to help them
'I repeated to the police officer the situation — psychosis, danger for us and society, and for him as well," said the man's mother. After another wait, she said she tried again: "Hurry up, send a patrol. It's dangerous — quick, do something!"
Winnipeg
-
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Manitobans feeling the pinch of rising interest rates, report suggests
Manitobans are feeling the crunch of rising interest rates and increased costs of living with many concerned they don't have enough to cover their bills and debts, findings from a new report suggests.
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.
-
Saskatoon's Woodlawn Cemetery is running out of burial sites, report says
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved in principle a 257-page master plan for the future of Woodlawn Cemetery.
-
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.
-
COVID-19 levels up in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are up in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest available data released by the University of Regina.
-
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
London
-
Police apprehend suspects who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale
A search for two people who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale, Ont. is over after they were apprehended by police.
-
'Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball': Should you hold off on planting and a seasonal tire change
The late blast of winter weather has Londoners caught between the seasons.
-
An out of season winter storm in bringing heavy snow to parts of southern Ontario, Monday
A low pressure system moving over the Ohio valley is spreading a swath of snow across the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
-
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
-
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets must remain part of Laurentian insolvency process: court documents
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets worth $6.39 million must remain part of the insolvency process at Laurentian University, say court documents filed by the monitor of the process.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
-
'Not alone': Hundreds of crochet creatures hidden around Cambridge by young creator
A young girl in Cambridge has spent the better part of a month crocheting what are sometimes called "worry worms" or "emotional monsters."