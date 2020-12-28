VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two long-term care homes in the Interior Health region after 16 people connected to the facilities tested positive.

The health authority announced the first outbreak Sunday in Vernon's Heritage Square, which is operated by Kaigo.

So far, four staff members and six residents have tested positive at that facility, Interior Health said in a news release.

"All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for systems," the release said. "Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly."

Interior Health said it's monitoring the situation and enhanced cleaning protocols and visitor policies are in place.

The six residents who tested positive are in long-term care areas of the facility.

Then, on Monday, the health authority announced another outbreak in Vernon at Noric House. There, one staff member and five residents have tested positive.

The care home has 85 publicly funded beds and is owned by Interior Health.

All residents at both facilities are being monitored and anyone with symptoms will be tested. Visits at both sites have been stopped temporarily.

As of Thursday, when B.C. last gave a COVID-19 update, there were four other COVID-19 outbreaks in assisted living, long-term care and seniors' rental buildings in the Interior Health region.