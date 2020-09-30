VANCOUVER -- Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Washington state hotel that was featured in the TV series "Twin Peaks."

At least 25 cases are connected to the Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie, according to a statement issued Wednesday by King County's public health department.

The cases include 23 staff members and two guests who stayed at the hotel.

Health officials said anyone who visited the property from Sept. 16 to 30 should get tested for COVID-19, self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine for 14 days.

That includes people who went shopping for "Twin Peaks" souvenirs at the hotel gift shop, or ordered a "Damn Good Coffee" and cherry pie from The Attic restaurant.

The hotel welcomes fans of the cult-classic TV show, which used the exterior of the Salish Lodge to depict the fictional Great Northern Hotel, where main character Dale Cooper stayed while investigating Laura Palmer's murder.

The property also sits atop Snoqualmie Falls, which can be seen in the show's opening credits.

Public health said people who visited the hotel from Sept. 5 to 15 but didn't develop COVID-19 symptoms don't need to quarantine or be tested "unless recommended or required" by their health-care provider.

Officials said the hotel is fully co-operating with their efforts to reduce the risk of further transmission, and has temporarily closed until it's deemed safe to reopen.

"We have done everything possible to protect our guests and team members since the beginning of the pandemic, including elevating our health, hygiene, safety and sanitation protocols and following health agency guidance," hotel manager Alan Stephens said in a statement.