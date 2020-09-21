VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about six more trips on Sunday, warning that passengers on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Four domestic flights were added to the list, including:

Sept. 10 – Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 26 to 32)

Sept. 13 – Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

Sept. 13 – WestJet flight 709 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

Sept. 14 – Flair Airlines flight 8156 from Vancouver to Regina (rows eight to 14)

Anyone who arrived internationally however, is required to isolate for 14 days once they land, and two international flights were added to the BCCDC's list:

Sept. 10 – Philippine Airlines flight 116 from Vancouver to Manila (rows 46 to 52)

Sept. 14 – Air Canada flight 575 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Passengers seated in the specified rows may be at a greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Nearly 40 flights have been added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list so far this month.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Health authorities now post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.