VANCOUVER -- An update on how many new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Friday.

The update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

Thursday's briefing was given alongside a modelling update, with Dr. Bonnie Henry revealing a significant rise in cases amongst people ages 20 to 39 since B.C. entered Phase 3 of its restart plan.

She also announced 78 new cases of the virus and a new community outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Henry called on B.C. residents to be positive role models in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"Our actions make a difference," Henry said. "Our actions can inspire others to do the right thing. We all need to be role models in our community, in our family, to use the tools that we have to support all of us and to keep our community safe. And we need to do it every single day."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.