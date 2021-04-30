VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 case update this week as health officials will release details on the latest positive tests in the afternoon.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement, will also have information on the most recent deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

On Thursday, officials announced the number of people in intensive care recovering from COVID-19 had reached a record-breaking 178. In total, 503 people were in hospital.

That news came as Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 853 more cases of the disease and confirmed one more person had died from the coronavirus.

"We all need to continue to pay attention. Our cases are still much higher than we want them to be, and that tells us that transmission is still happening in our communities… the number of people in hospital is at the highest levels that we've seen," Henry said.

Friday's case update will be released hours after B.C.'s solicitor general shares more information on how the latest COVID-19 rules will be enforced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione