VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen additional COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted at B.C. grocery stores in the past several days.

Together, parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys posted another 20 warnings of possible exposures to the disease.

The latest notices were posted for:

Safeway at 1780 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 25; the employee last worked on Dec. 19.

Safeway at 580 Clarke Rd. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 25; the employee last worked on Dec. 22.

Safeway at 15355 24 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 26; the employee last worked on Dec. 27.

Safeway at 1780 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 27; the employee last worked on Dec. 24.

Safeway at 15355 24 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 27; the employee last worked on Dec. 18.

Safeway at 45610 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on Dec. 28; the employee last worked on Dec. 27.

Safeway at 9123 100 St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on Dec. 29; the employee last worked on Dec. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Dec. 30; the employee last worked on Dec. 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 30; the employee last worked on Dec. 24.

No Frills at 5955 Main St. in Oliver. A notice was posted on Dec. 31; the employee last worked on Dec. 26.

No Frills at 310 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 1; the employee last worked on Dec. 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Jan. 1; the employee last worked on Dec. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 1; the employee last worked on Dec. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7005 48th Ave. in Camrose. A notice was posted on Jan. 1; the employee last worked on Dec. 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted about three employees on Jan. 2. They last worked on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 5001 Anderson Way in Vernon. A notice was posted on Jan. 3; the employee last worked on Dec. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Jan. 3 about three employees. They last worked on Dec. 21, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

No Frills at 9831 98A Ave. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on Jan. 3; the employee last worked on Dec. 27.

No Frills at 1688 West 4 Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 4 about two employees. They last worked on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 SE Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 4; the employee last worked on Dec. 30.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some companies, however, have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. London Drugs and Save on Foods only post exposure notices when directed to do so by health authorities, for example.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Sobeys for more information about the two Safeway employees who appeared to work their last shifts after an exposure notice was issued.