VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health is warning recent visitors to a Surrey nail salon and a New Westminster gurdwara that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The exposures at Envy Nails, located in Guildford Town Centre, happened from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 24 and 26, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25, according to the health authority.

The exposures at Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, located at 347 Wood St., happened from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 24, as well as at associated events at private residences in Langley and Burnaby, according to Fraser Health.

The gathering in Langley happened on April 22 from noon to 7 p.m. and the one in Burnaby happened on April 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the health authority said.

Indoor gatherings at private residences are currently prohibited under B.C.'s public health orders, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer, who should be a consistent group.

Surinder Singh, a volunteer at the gurdwara, told CTV News Vancouver on Saturday that the gurdwara believes the gatherings in question were compliant with COVID-19 rules.

He added that the exposures happened when a person who did not have symptoms attended services. The person developed symptoms a few days later, and so far no one else associated with the gurdwara has tested positive as a result of the exposure, Singh said.

The health authority advises anyone who was at either Envy Nails or Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar during the times noted to self-monitor for symptoms, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

The exposures are believed to be low risk, according to Fraser Health, and there is no known risk to people who attended either site outside of the hours specified.

Neither location is listed on the health authority's "workplace closures" page, meaning the coronavirus cases there have not yet been linked to transmission that occurred between staff members at the sites.

Workplaces where three or more people test positive for COVID-19 and transmission is determined to have occurred at the workplace are typically ordered to close for at least 10 days, unless there's an "overriding public interest" for them to remain open.

B.C. health authorities issue public exposure notices when there is a possibility of COVID-19 transmission at a business or other public place, and contact tracers are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the exposures page on its website.