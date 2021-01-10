Advertisement
Canucks cancel practice after potential COVID-19 exposure
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 11:48AM PST
Rogers Arena is seen in this undated Google Maps image.
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks cancelled practice and workouts on Sunday after learning about a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The team shared news of the cancellation on Twitter, saying the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution."
There was no immediate word as to where the potential exposure happened or whether any players or staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team indicated that it would release details on its schedule for Monday later in the day Sunday.
The Canucks are scheduled to open their season on Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.