VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of a Richmond pub that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a public exposure notice for Pioneer's Pub, located at 10111 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond.

The possible exposures occurred during operating hours between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, according to the health authority.

While the exposures are considered to be low risk, health officials are asking anyone who was at the pub during the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

There is no known risk to anyone who was at the pub outside of the specified times.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when they believe there was a risk of transmission of the coronavirus and they have been unable to directly contact every person who may have been exposed.

"Depending on the type of interactions a case has had and the measures and safety plans in place at the time, we are often able to identify and notify all close contacts directly and determine there is no further risk," Vancouver Coastal Health says on its public exposures website.