VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning passengers on a recent flight from Kelowna to Vancouver to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Specifically, the BC Centre for Disease Control says exposure to COVID-19 was possible on Air Canada flight 8421 on July 6.

Health officials have issued multiple warnings recently about possible COVID-19 exposure in several downtown Kelowna locations between June 25 to July 6.

Eight people who tested positive for the virus spent time in the city's downtown and waterfront areas, Interior Health announced Friday. Of those, six weren't from the Interior Health Region.

The BCCDC didn't specify which seats on the flight could have been exposed, which means all travellers who were on the plane are asked to keep an eye on their symptoms for 14 days from the time of the flight.

This is the ninth domestic flight the BCCDC has issued a warning about since the beginning of May. Warnings have also been issued about seven international flights.