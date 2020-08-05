VANCOUVER -- Customers who visited a downtown Vancouver 7-Eleven may have been exposed to COVID-19, the company says.

7-Eleven Canada is warning people who visited its location at 904 Davie St. on July 28 to self-monitor for symptoms. The company says one of its associates has a confirmed case of the virus.

"The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada," the company said in a statement Wednesday. "We are asking store staff to self-isolate, with pay for 14 days."

The store has been closed temporarily so it can be cleaned and sanitized, with an expected reopening date of Aug. 5 or earlier. The store will reopen with workers from other locations following consultations with local health authorities, the company said.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to call 811 for information.

7-Eleven operates 636 stores across Canada. The company says it has implemented enhanced safety measures and standards for handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation. Sneeze guards have also been installed at sales counters, and floor markers encouraging social distancing have also been placed in checkout lines. Customer traffic in stores has also been limited.

On Wednesday, B.C. health officials announced 47 more cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province over the last 24 hours. There are currently 351 active cases of the virus in B.C.