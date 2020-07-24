VANCOUVER -- People in theirs 20s saw a bigger jump in COVID-19 cases this week than any other age group, according to new statistics from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Numbers released Friday show that 83 of the 222 infections discovered during the previous seven days were people in the 20-29 age group. That amounts to 37 per cent of new cases.

The statistics also show Interior Health recorded more infections over that week than another other health authority in the province, with 92 cases. Fraser Health was close behind with 83 cases, followed by Vancouver Coastal Health at 23 cases.

The data paints a clearer picture of what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been saying for days: that young people, particularly those who attended parties in Kelowna around Canada Day, account for much of the surging COVID-19 caseload in B.C.

On Thursday, Henry reiterated the need for all age groups to work together to prevent the virus from spreading out of control.

"Everyone deserves to have a fun summer, and I think we need it here in B.C.," she said. "But it needs to be a safe summer as well."

Those parties and events in Kelowna have accounted for at least 78 cases so far, and forced more than 1,000 other people into precautionary self-isolation. Some of the COVID-positive people who attended came from the Lower Mainland.

Henry has urged people to avoid crowds and socializing with strangers, instead spending time with family and friends they're familiar with in smaller groups.

Meanwhile, the province is tightening some restrictions in a bid to turn the tides and curb its COVID-19 caseload.

Bars and nightclubs are already under stricter rules that ban dancing and buying drinks directly from bartenders, and Henry is preparing a new order limiting the number of guests allowed in rental homes, boathouses and boats.

Despite the recent uptick in young people catching the virus, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's numbers show people in their 50s still account for more infections, at 18 per cent of cases discovered as of Thursday.

People in their 30s make up 17 per cent, while people in their 20s make up 15 per cent.

Young children have the fewest cases so far at 58, which is just two per cent of B.C.'s total.