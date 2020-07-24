VANCOUVER -- A clothing store in downtown Kelowna is the latest business in the Okanagan to become the subject of a public alert about possible COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health issued a warning Friday about Fossello's clothing store, located at 565 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna.

Anyone who visited the store on July 18 or between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon on July 20 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to experience any.

Contact tracing is underway, the health authority said, adding that it would be reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus when possible.

Anyone in the Interior Health region seeking COVID-19 testing should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre. A list of such facilities can be found on the health authority's website.

The Fossello's exposure incident is the latest in a string of public alerts Interior Health has issued in recent days, as the region deals with a notable surge in new cases of COVID-19.

A total of 86 cases of the coronavirus have been traced back to parties held in and near Kelowna around Canada Day, Interior Health said in an update Friday. Of those cases, 74 are Interior Health residents, while the rest are from the Lower Mainland. Seven live in Fraser Health and five in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Since those parties, there have also been public exposures to COVID-19 at restaurants and a cycling gym in Kelowna, as well as a farm in Oliver, according to Interior Health.