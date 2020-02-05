VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are searching for a couple accused of fraud who also allegedly pulled a knife and threatened staff outside a department store last month.

A man and woman were seen switching price tags Jan. 25 at the Superstore on Gladwin Road, according to police. They proceeded through the check-out, paying a lesser price than the actual cost of the merchandise.

Police say the situation escalated in the parking lot when a store employee confronted the couple. That’s when the male suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. The pair then abandoned the items they paid for and fled in a vehicle.

“The couple left the shopping cart with the merchandise behind and were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a dark colored vehicle,” according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, Abbotsford police wants to hear from you at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.