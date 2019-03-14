A drop of blood could hold the key to more effective cancer treatment, according to researchers at BC Cancer.

It’s a belief at the centre of a new two-year study involving breast cancer patients funded by a $1.2-million donation from the Conconi Family Foundation.

Researchers say a person’s blood can contain tiny DNA fragments from their cancer, which can help guide treatment and select the right drugs. It’s known as circulating tumour DNA, or ctDNA.

BC Cancer will begin collecting and analyzing ctDNA from consenting patients with breast cancer in the province as part of the study.

“We believe this will have critical implications for other cancers, such as lung, colon, ovary, pancreatic and bladder,” said medical oncologist Dr. Stephen Chia, who chairs BC Cancer’s breast cancer tumour group.