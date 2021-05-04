VANCOUVER -- A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a cougar on her own property, B.C. conservation officers say.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service reported on social media at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that its predator attack team was called out to the Harrison Mills area, west of Agassiz.

"An adult woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by a cougar at her remote property this morning," the BCCOS said in its post.

Mounties and paramedics also responded. The extent of the woman's injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.