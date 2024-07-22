Coroner on scene at Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach

For the second time in as many days, the coroner was called to a Vancouver beach Monday.

A white tent was set up at Kitsilano Beach, with police on scene as well.

CTV News has requested information from the Vancouver Police Department. This story will be updated when a response is received.

On Sunday morning, police were called to Sunset Beach after a woman's body was found in the water. According to an emailed statement from police Sunday afternoon, the woman had not yet been identified and her cause of death had not yet been determined.

Spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said members of the VPD’s Missing Persons Unit and Major Crime Section were involved in that investigation.

“However we have not determined whether this death was the result of a crime,” Addison wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.