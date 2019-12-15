VANCOUVER --

Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a man who went missing from Colony Farm Psychiatric Hospital.

Sukhdev Singh Badyal was reported missing on Saturday at around 8:40 p.m. and police say he is "unlawfully at large." Police are warning the public to not approach Badyal if they see him, as he could behave in a way that could put himself or others at risk.

Badyal is described as a 47-year-old South Asian man with short dark hair and brown eyes. He's 5' 11" tall and around 215 pounds.

Coquitlam police are asking anyone who sees Badyal to call their non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.