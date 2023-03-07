Contest underway to name new rollercoaster at Vancouver's Playland

A new multi-million dollar roller coaster is coming to Playland, and the PNE is asking for helping coming up with a name for its latest attraction.

"What would you call Canada’s fastest electric launch coaster that blasts off through a LED light tunnel and flies around a twisted track, within a super, natural West Coast setting?" the contest page asks.

"We’ve got yellow track, magenta structure, black cars, and a really cool ride environment planned, but what we need now is a name."

Entries will be accepted until March 12, with the winner receiving two season passes to Playland. Everyone who submits a suggestion will be entered into a draw for an invitation to attend the yet-to-be-named ride's launch party. The site does warn that only one submission per person is allowed.

So far, suggestions include the Stress Coast Express, West Coast Lightning, Vancouver Velocity and Coastal Vortex.

The plan to build the $9-million launch coaster was announced last November, with the PNE describing it as featuring "an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns that make the experience unlike anything else in the country."

Construction for the new coaster is set to begin this year, with the ride expected to open at Playland in 2024.

"It will be a very different thrilling experience, but complementary to our current Wooden Coaster and the mix of attractions we have," said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost in a news release last year.

The new launch coaster is being designed and built by renowned Italian designer Zamperla, and it will take over the previous location of the retired Corkscrew Coaster. In 2022, the PNE added the Skybender amusement ride to its fleet, which was also built by Zamperla.

With files form CTV Vancouver's Meagan Gill.